Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.41% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26,127.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,487 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.28 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

