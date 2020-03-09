Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

