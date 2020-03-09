Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,121,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $175.92 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

