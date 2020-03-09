Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.73.

MLM stock opened at $238.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.02 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

