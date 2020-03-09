Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $136.34 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $125.26 and a 12-month high of $155.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.