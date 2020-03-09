Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Crown worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crown by 2,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

