Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

