Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Markel Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $125.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

