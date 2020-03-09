Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,554 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $9.69 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.