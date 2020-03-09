Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.97 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 231,446 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $27.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.