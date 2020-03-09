Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,260 shares of company stock worth $3,350,891 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

