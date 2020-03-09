Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,824,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,943 shares of company stock worth $2,716,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $124.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAR. UBS Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

