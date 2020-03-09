Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

