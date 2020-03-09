Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.42 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

