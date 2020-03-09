Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2,813.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WellCare Health Plans worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCG opened at $349.92 on Monday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.61 and its 200-day moving average is $308.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

