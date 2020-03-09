Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.86 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of US Foods worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD opened at $31.30 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

