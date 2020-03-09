Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.17 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Graco worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Graco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Graco by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

