Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $55.10 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98.

