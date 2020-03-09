Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $374.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.