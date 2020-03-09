Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,242 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

