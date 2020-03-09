Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 266,886 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 266,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,869,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 939,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,302,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,237,000 after buying an additional 915,095 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

