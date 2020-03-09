Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 459,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

