Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

GXC stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.49.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

