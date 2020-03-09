Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

