Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 270,442 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,269,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 197,957 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.