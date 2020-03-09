Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

