Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after buying an additional 592,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 516,850 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

