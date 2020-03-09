Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,288 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Yandex worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 782,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.89. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.