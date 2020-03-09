Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,913 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 10.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $23.87 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.