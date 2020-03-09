Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,858 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Rentals worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $115.67 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.