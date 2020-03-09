Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,890 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,408.33.

Shares of RIO opened at $46.16 on Monday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

