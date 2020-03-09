Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $230.89 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $175.07 and a 1 year high of $269.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.56 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.