Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after purchasing an additional 825,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

GM stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. General Motors has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

