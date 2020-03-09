Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 64,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $34.77 on Monday. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

