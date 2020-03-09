EOG Resources’ (EOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cfra

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.23% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

EOG Resources stock traded down $17.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,631. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

