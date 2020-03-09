EOS Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and approximately $3.17 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ovis, CoinEx and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,378,741 coins and its circulating supply is 920,678,729 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Rfinex, Coindeal, Tidebit, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Cryptopia, Neraex, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Liqui, Binance, Kuna, ChaoEX, YoBit, BigONE, Cobinhood, Bilaxy, IDCM, EXX, BitMart, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, WazirX, COSS, DragonEX, HitBTC, CPDAX, DOBI trade, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Tidex, CoinBene, Poloniex, C2CX, Hotbit, IDAX, Koinex, Upbit, Bithumb, Exmo, Mercatox, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, BitFlip, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Coinone, CoinExchange, GOPAX, QBTC, OEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, TOPBTC, Bibox, LBank, RightBTC, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Exrates, Bitbns, Bitfinex, OKEx, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.