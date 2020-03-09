eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $64,124.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 174.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, OTCBTC, ZB.COM and DragonEX. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $64,124.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Bibox, OTCBTC, Hotbit and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.