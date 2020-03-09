EOSDT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,075.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. EOSDT has a market cap of $4.57 million and $2,075.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT's total supply is 4,607,153 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt. EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

