EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $20.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.60. 33,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,542. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $155.30 and a 52-week high of $248.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

