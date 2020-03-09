Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,072,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.92, for a total transaction of $1,077,423.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $599.18. 20,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $421.19 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $612.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

