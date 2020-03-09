Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Director Purchases $198,248.20 in Stock

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20.

EQH stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,705. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after buying an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,332,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,102,000 after acquiring an additional 969,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

