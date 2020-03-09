Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DURECT Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 104.18%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.05 on Monday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 922,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 189,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 207,691 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

