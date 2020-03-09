Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

TransAlta stock opened at C$10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.