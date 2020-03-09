Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CIRCOR International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for CIRCOR International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.10 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CIR opened at $32.91 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.08.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.