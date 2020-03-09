Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

DRNA opened at $19.70 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

