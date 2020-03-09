Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 70.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

