Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Frontera Energy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontera Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Frontera Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FEC. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

FEC opened at C$6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.44. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

