Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orthopediatrics Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.93%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIDS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.30. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

