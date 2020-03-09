Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AAT, ABCZY, AFIN, AXP, BBL, BNS, BOSS, BSX, CBWBF, CCHGY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 9th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. Cfra currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $92.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Wood & Company. Wood & Company currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $248.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

