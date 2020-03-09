Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,337,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,885,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,413,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,313,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. 124,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.23.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

